UnityFest concert organizers hope to fight violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the historic Lyric Theater Friday evening, there were performances with a purpose. This is the second year for UnityFest - a concert featuring local artists with the goal of reducing violence. For local recording artist and UnityFest founder Kash Lovee, the cause is personal.

"We have lost, now, four family members since the last year. It's just really hit home," Lovee said.

Plenty Kids and The Upgrade Dance Company featured local kids throughout the program before adults took the stage for the second half of the show. The event was organized by RadioLex with funding from ONE Lexington. The goal is to inspire kids here in Lexington and to help steer them away from violence.

"Never give up on your dreams, to remember every life that you see matters, and is important, to remember and to think before you pull that trigger, because that instantaneous bullet is something that affects and transcends days, years, even decades down the line," Lovee said.

After a tough few years with rising homicides, the city is seeing a promising 2023. Organizers hope this event continues every year.

"As long as I've got breath in my lungs, I will continue to promote and push this cause and try to share a light and shed a light on underheard voices," Lovee said.

