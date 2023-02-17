University of Kentucky researchers to help East Palestine community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the East Palestine community braces for what's next, researchers from the Lexington community are preparing to help.

The University of Kentucky College of Public Health's Community Actively Researching Exposure Study (CARES) team is planning to help community members answer questions about the environmental impact of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Dr. Erin Haynes is a lead investigator and professor with the College of Public Health. She says they are currently in the data gathering phase and trying to find out where community partners need their help.

"It's working with local agencies, partnering their efforts with academics who can bring in their expertise," said Haynes. "Often local agencies don't have a suite of expertise. They're limited, their funding source is small, so we have the ability to assist, provide extra support and assistance."

They hope to study the long-term impact on community members' health and test water and air quality.

Haynes says the team is in discussions with the Ohio Health Department, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

As of February 16, the EPA assisted Norfolk Southern to screen more than 486 homes. However, many in the community are hoping for independent testing like what the CARES team provides. Haynes says the work they hope to provide is what public health is about.

"This is public health in action. This is providing key information to community members who are faced with uncertainty about their exposure to highly toxic chemicals," said Haynes.

There is currently no start date for their research. The U.S. EPA has said only minimal detections of chemicals have been found, and treated and so far, the water is safe.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. If you have health concerns, please contact your primary care physician. If you have specific questions about these potential exposures, please call the EPA’s Response Hotline at 215-814-2400 (leave a message and the team will return your call), a toxicologist contracted by Norfolk Southern at 234-542-6474, or call the Poison Control Center.