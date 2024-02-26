University president, governor react to alleged murder of Campbellsville student

(LEX 18) — The death of a Campbellsville University freshman has shocked people around the state and country.

Josiah Kilman, an 18-year-old wrestler at the university, was found dead Saturday in his dorm room on campus. Police have charged another student, 21-year-old Charles "Zeke" Escalera, with murder in his death.

"I can't imagine as a parent sending your child to college only to learn that you've lost them," Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Kilman was from Montana and chose to attend Campbellsville University after getting a brochure, Campbellsville University President Dr. Joe Hopkins said Monday.

"He just felt that was the match for him," Hopkins said. "I think it was the combination of the Christian mission and a championship wrestling team he wanted to be a part of."

Hopkins called Kilman a "bright light" and a "champion of Christian character."

Hopkins said Kilman was a student of the School of Theology and Biblical Studies and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"This is a moment that shakes us to our core and it's unexpected in every way," Hopkins said.

Hopkins also confirmed that the suspect in Kilman's death, Charles "Zeke" Escalera, was a student and fellow wrestler who'd registered at Campbellsville University this semester.

Hopkins did not release any other details about the investigation.

"Our community has prayed for every family involved in this," Hopkins said. "For Zeke's family, for Josiah's family, for the families of roommates and friends shattered by this. It has been devastating for all of us."