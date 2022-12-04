UPDATE: Laurel County man arrested, charged with murdering his brother

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man connected to a murder investigation was arrested Saturday night.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Bailey Smith was brought into custody around 10:30 p.m. at a business off US 25 about a half mile north of London.

Kentucky State Police and London Police assisted in Smith's arrest.

The search for Smith began Friday afternoon following a deadly shooting in London.

The 56-year-old is charged with the murder of a man identified as his older brother Grant Smith, according to police.

Bailey Smith is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.