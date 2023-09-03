UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Mount Tabor Road crash Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man has died after being hit by a car in Lexington Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mount Tabor Road just before 10 p.m.

It was one of two pedestrian crashes Lexington Police responded to overnight.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man killed as 20-year-old Grayson Proctor, dying just after midnight Sunday as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

The cause of Proctor's death has been deemed an accident.

This crash is being investigated by Lexington Metro Police.