Updates shared on Lexington's ongoing odor issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday’s springlike temperatures drew dozens to Lexington’s Veterans Park, walking, jogging, and taking in a “good” air quality day.

For months, locals have lived with a pungent odor wafting from the nearby water treatment facility.

“It comes and goes and it smells like bad broccoli,” said Rayny Kline, swinging by the park for a midday walk.

The stench fluctuates, often depending on the weather, and some areas are worse than others.

"I would pinpoint it to the new Brannon Road, probably around where the plant is,” said Annie Sisk. “And the smell, it just smells like a paper mill. It smells really bad, really strong.”

Despite the ongoing smell, the city of Lexington kicked it into gear in November when the Mayor signed an emergency contract to hire Webster Environmental Associates, Inc. to address the smell.

Council member Kathy Plomin shared an update online of the work that has been done so far, which includes:

- Consultants helping the Division of Water Quality check for air leaks, evaluate filters, test existing conditions

- Identifying a tank scrubber as the primary source of the odor

- Fast tracking a replacement tank scrubber

- Sealing manholes around Veterans Park

- Plans were also made to hire a long-term odor control team

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., these updates and more will be presented by the Division of Water Quality during the Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee meeting.

