Watch Now
News

Actions

Officials: 2 dead in Boyle County crash

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 18:23:29-04

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say that two people are dead after a crash in Boyle County.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office asked the community to avoid the area of US 127 in Junction City near Bonta Lane on Wednesday evening due to the severe crash.

The Boyle County Fire Department confirmed that two people died in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday that both lanes in the area were shut down.

Impacted area

This is a developing story and LEX 18 News will have updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18