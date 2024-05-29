Officials: 2 dead in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say that two people are dead after a crash in Boyle County.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office asked the community to avoid the area of US 127 in Junction City near Bonta Lane on Wednesday evening due to the severe crash.

The Boyle County Fire Department confirmed that two people died in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday that both lanes in the area were shut down.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 News will have updated information as it becomes available.

