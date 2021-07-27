U.S. boxer Oshae Jones bests Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval in welterweight Round of 16

U.S. boxer Oshae Jones got the better of Mexico’s Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandoval in an intensely competitive welterweight Round of 16 bout Tuesday, coming away with a 3-2 split decision victory.

The southpaw from Toledo, Ohio, was the clear aggressor at the beginning of the first round, coming out ahead on four out of five judges’ cards. Jones slowed things down a bit in Round 2, though, picking her spots and landing deliberate lefts while blocking Cruz Sandoval’s rights. Jones remained ahead on points 3-1 going into Round 3, and although Cruz Sandoval kept the match close on points, it was Jones who wound up ahead in the final scores: 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 27-30, 30-27.

The victory comes after a preliminary round bye for Jones, who now goes on to face Maria Altagracia Moronta Hernandez from the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Also Tuesday: Mozambique’s Alcinda Helena Panguana and China’s Gu Hong advanced to the welterweight quarterfinals, while Wu Shih-yi of Team Chinese Taipei and Finland’s Mira Potkonen advanced to the lightweight Round of 16.