U.S. falls to Czech Republic in mixed doubles curling

In a crucial game for the United States mixed curling team as it nears the end of round robin play, the Czech Republic took advantage late to win 10-8.

The U.S. team set itself up when it stole a point in the first end thanks to a superb throw by Vicky Persinger to open the game.

In the next two ends the teams matched each other, with the Czech getting three in the 2nd and the Americans scoring three in the 2nd.

However, a takeout from Zuzana Paulova in the hammer earned Czech Republic four points to go up 7-4 after the 4th end.

Persinger provided another spectacular throw to end the 5th when she threaded the needle between two stones to get the U.S. a third point that tied up the game.

Two consecutive takeouts in the 6th end helped the U.S. shut out the Czechs and keep it tied at seven.

With momentum on their side, the U.S. gained a point in the 7th end to move into the lead as the game neared its conclusion.

Set up for a tense 8th set, the curlers traded shots back and forth. On the American’s last shot, Chris Plys put one near the tee that was set to at least force extra ends.

However, Paulova came up clutch again, forcing out the American’s last stone and guaranteeing a win for the Czech.

The U.S. will face Great Britain tomorrow morning at 7:05 a.m. ET, while the Czech Republic quickly moves on to face Canada at 1:05 a.m. ET.