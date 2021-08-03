Watch
U.S. featherweight Duke Ragan boxes into finals

Posted at 11:13 PM, Aug 02, 2021
American featherweight (125 lbs.) Duke Ragan maintained a slight edge  throughout his semifinals match against Samuel Takyi of Ghana of Tuesday, scoring a 4-1 victory that ensures he'll fly home with gold or silver from the Tokyo Olympics.

An Ohio native who stands 5-foot-5, Ragan won  the first of five rounds against Takyi, 30-27 -- the most lopsided round of the bout. Takyi hung tough throughout, dropping all three middle rounds by a mere point at Kokugikan Arena. 

Takyi won the fifth round by a point, too little and too late.

