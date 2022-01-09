Watch
U.S. Figure Skating names pairs and ice dance teams for 2022 Winter Olympics

Pairs team Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:45:11-05

Pairs team for the 2022 Olympics

At 10:30am ET, U.S. Figure Skating announced the pairs roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The following two teams will represent Team USA at the Games: 

  • Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
  • Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Knierim/Frazier were forced to withdraw after Frazier contracted COVID

Cain-Gribble/LeDuc won the pairs event at nationals Saturday night with a 145.84-point free skate, which contributed to a 225.23-point total. 

The ice dance team, allocated based on three available berths, will be announced at 11:30am ET.

During the men's short competition on Saturday, U.S. Figure Skating announced its women's team.

More developments to follow ... 

