U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials Day 3: Shuster/Christensen continue winning streak

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Action continues at the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:23:35-04

Draw 6

Day 3 of the U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Trials offered two of the top matchups of the competition thus far. The first included Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys in a matchup against John Shuster and Cory Christensen in Draw 6. Persinger/Plys was the winningest team of the competition entering their matchup against Shuster/Christensen, but they fell by a score of 8-6 after falling into an early 6-1 hole.

Shuster/Christensen have now won four straight games after losing their first three of the trials. Persinger/Plys, meanwhile, still sit toward the top of the standings with a 5-2 record.

Draw 7

Another pair of strong duos faced off in Draw 7. The brother-sister duo of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton took on Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo with both teams even in the standings with three wins apiece.

Peterson/Polo took an early 3-0 lead after three ends, but the Hamiltons stormed back with 10 points in the final five ends, cementing a 10-4 win to extend their record to 4-3.

You can find the full scores from Day 3 of the U.S. Mixed Team Curling Trials here, and standings can be found here.

