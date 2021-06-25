U.S. shot putter Raven ‘Hulk’ Saunders means business with Joker persona

When Raven Saunders stepped into the circle for her first attempt of women’s shot put qualifying, she knew her throw would be good enough to get her to the Olympic Trials final. Before throwing, Saunders moved her mask down, flexed her grill directly into the camera, then confidently strutted into place.

Her only throw of the session ended up earning her a first-place finish and a new season best with 19.16 meters. Her secret to first: dying her hair green and sporting a Joker mask.

This eye-catching get up is nothing new for the 2016 Rio Olympian and NCAA outdoor champion. Appropriately nicknamed “The Hulk,” Saunders is known for her love of the iconic Marvel character and her ability to embody the aggression and power of his personality into her own competitions:

The switch-up to a Joker mask and green hair inched her closer to her second Olympic appearance. Viewers can expect to see Saunders channeling her inner Hulk and staying hungry for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in tonight’s final (11pm ET, live on NBCOlympics.com). A top-three finish will qualify her for Tokyo.