U.S. takes gold in men’s 4x400m relay

Getty Images
U.S. runner Rai Benjamin celebrates his team's victory in the men's 4x400 relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Posted at 7:54 AM, Aug 07, 2021
The defending Olympic champion United States men’s 4x400 relay team are gold medalists once again following a thrilling final on Saturday, and it would be no exaggeration to state that they made it look easy.

Anchor Rai Benjamin had a dominant and comfortable final leg, finishing at 2:55.70. The Netherlands earned silver at 2:57.18 and Botswana broke an African record and scored the bronze with a time of 2:57.27.

The U.S. men’s team – featuring Benjamin, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Bryce Deadmon – earned the second American men’s track and field medal of the Tokyo Games, following Ryan Crouser’s world record throw in shot put.

