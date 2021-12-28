USA Hockey names David Quinn new head coach of men's team; Vanbiesbrouck to serve as GM

With the NHL no longer participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Hockey had to find replacements at head coach and general manager for the men's Olympic team. Those replacements were made official Monday.

USA Hockey announced David Quinn will serve as head coach with John Vanbiesbrouck handling GM duties for the men's team. Quinn and Vanbiesbrouck are replacing Mike Sullivan and Bill Guerin as the head coach and general manager, respectively.

"John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles," executive director of USA Hockey Pat Kelleher said in a statement. "With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we're fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men's Olympic team."

Quinn, 55, most recently served as head coach of the New York Rangers for three seasons. The Rangers fired Quinn in May after failing to qualify for the playoffs. He left the Rangers with a 96-87-25 record in 208 NHL games coached.

Prior to joining the Rangers, Quinn had a highly successful run as head coach for Boston University, going 105-69-21 in five seasons as the Terriers' bench boss. He led the Terriers to the NCAA tournament four times and even guided the team to the national title game in 2015.

Vanbiesbrouck, meanwhile, has served as USA Hockey's assistant executive director of hockey operations since 2018. He also had a hugely successful playing career as a goaltender, spending parts of 20 seasons in the NHL. He won the Vezina Trophy in 1986 and earned a 374-346-119 overall record with the Rangers, Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

Vanbiesbrouck and Quinn are now shifting their focus to the construction of the final men's Olympic roster. USA Hockey is expected to announce its final 25-player roster in mid-January.