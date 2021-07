Hawaii's own Carissa Moore has secured her spot in the first-ever gold medal match in women's surfing. The 28-year-old scored an 8.33 in the semifinal round to edge out Japanese surfer Tsuzuki Amuro.

Fellow American Carolina Marks lost her match with South Africa's Bianca Buitendag. Marks will compete in the bronze medal match to try and bring home two total medals for Team USA in surfing.