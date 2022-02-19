Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

USA's Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals, Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 19: Gold medallist Nico Porteous of Team New Zealand (C), Silver medallist David Wise of Team United States (L) and Bronze medallist Alex Ferreira of Team United States (R) celebrates during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe flower ceremony on Day 15 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 19, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
USA's Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals, Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe
Posted at 8:18 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 22:41:25-05

Nico Porteous battled heavy wind gusts Saturday in the men's freeski halfpipe final to capture New Zealand's second-ever Olympic gold, joined by fellow 2018 medalists David Wise and Alex Ferreira of the U.S. for a jumbled order of the PyeongChang podium.

The reigning world and two-time X Games champion stomped back-to-back double cork 1620s in both directions on Run 1 to score a 93.00, ultimately earning him the title and upgrading his bronze from four years ago claimed at just 16 years old.

RESULTS

Wise, entering as the two-time defending gold medalist from Sochi and PyeongChang, paired back-to-back 1260s to close his first run for a 90.75. That held for silver, his third Olympic medal.

PyeongChang silver medalist Ferreira pole-twirled his way to an 86.75 on his first run, but wasn't able to improve and took bronze.

SEE MORE: Nico Porteous wins ski halfpipe gold with back-to-back 1620s

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

SEE MORE: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo