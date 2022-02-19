USA's Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals, Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe

Nico Porteous battled heavy wind gusts Saturday in the men's freeski halfpipe final to capture New Zealand's second-ever Olympic gold, joined by fellow 2018 medalists David Wise and Alex Ferreira of the U.S. for a jumbled order of the PyeongChang podium.

The reigning world and two-time X Games champion stomped back-to-back double cork 1620s in both directions on Run 1 to score a 93.00, ultimately earning him the title and upgrading his bronze from four years ago claimed at just 16 years old.

RESULTS

Wise, entering as the two-time defending gold medalist from Sochi and PyeongChang, paired back-to-back 1260s to close his first run for a 90.75. That held for silver, his third Olympic medal.

PyeongChang silver medalist Ferreira pole-twirled his way to an 86.75 on his first run, but wasn't able to improve and took bronze.

