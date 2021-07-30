Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

USWNT outlast Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe scored the clinching penalty kick as the United States women's national team outlasted the Netherlands for a spot in the Olympic women's soccer semifinals.
USWNT outlast Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:00:33-04

The United States women's national team survived a stiff test from the Netherlands in an Olympic soccer quarterfinal decided in a penalty shootout.

The U.S. scored on all four of its kicks from the spot as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher delivered two key saves in the shootout for a 4-2 win. Megan Rapinoe scored the deciding penalty to send the U.S. through to the semifinals.

The knockout stage match required extra time after a thrilling 90 minutes which ended 2-2.

The Americans matched a brace by Dutch star Vivianne Miedema with goals from Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

This story will be updated further.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo