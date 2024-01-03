Valley View Ferry captain expects to be operating soon after motor damage

The captain of the Valley View Ferry expects the service to be back up and running by Friday or Saturday. The ferry has been down for repairs since December 26.

Captain Clayton Embly said there was a "high-pressure incident" in the ferry's motor, which blew two oil seals on the motor, warping the steel around it.

"Four quarters, that's how thick this quarter-inch steel is. It basically turned that into a dish, a cup, basically," Embly said.

Embly said they already put an order in for replacement motors earlier this year, but due to supply chain delays in France, where the motors are made, they have not yet received them. Mechanics are working to repair the existing motors.

"It's not like running down to the auto parts store and getting a wheel bearing," Embly said.

The ferry is a lifeline for people who live in the area and need to cross the river without taking a lengthy detour to I-64.

"If we don't do our job, there's about 250 to 400 people that have a problem doing their jobs," Embly said.

He expects the ferry to be back up and running by the weekend.

"Right now, our plan is to have them reassembled today. Tomorrow, have them tested. Installed on the boat, we're hoping to be operational Friday afternoon or Saturday morning," he said.

