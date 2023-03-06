'Very grateful': Harrodsburg firefighter lucky to be alive after firehouse destroyed

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mitchell LeRocque’s 6-month-old son has a big smile on his face, and hair that’s almost as red as the fire truck daddy rides in. He doesn’t yet know how close he came to losing his father on Friday in those powerful storms that ripped through central Kentucky.

“It’s very unfortunate that it had to come to this with our station, but I feel very fortunate,” LeRocque said 72 hours after his near-death experience.

LeRocque was sitting inside Station 12 in Mercer County on Friday when the roof was blown off the top.

“I heard a loud crack and initially I thought the building got struck by lightning. Then I looked up and saw bright light and saw there was no roof,” he explained.

The debris field from this damage stretches over several hundred yards. Equipment, we’re told, was salvaged and taken to two nearby firehouses from which Station 12 will continue to work until things can be rebuilt around here.

“It’s just metal and items,” said Greg Collier who serves as the department’s chaplain, and was giving thanks that no one was hurt or worse.

LeRocque’s reason for being here on Friday was ironic.

“Wasn’t anticipating this! I came here to get some studying done, to get some quiet time,” he joked.

It’s not all that quiet at home where there’s a 6-month-old in the house. But LeRocque will gladly trade for the noise in the future after somehow surviving the mess here.