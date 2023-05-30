Veteran honors fallen Scott County deputy on Memorial Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the nation honors those who have died while serving our country, a Scott County veteran wanted to be sure fallen Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley was remembered.

In the seven days since he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75, the memorial to Deputy Caleb Conley has grown larger and larger. On this Memorial Day evening, for a former soldier, it was a place of reflection.

"I admire the deputy. He was a combat veteran, like me," said Shawn Gregory, after he walked up to salute the memorial outside the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory said he was in the Army for 13 years, serving as a combat medic. Conley served eight years before joining the sheriff's office.

"He actually put his life on the line for a bunch of people when he was dodging bullets for the military and then he came out here and was a sheriff's deputy and dodged bullets," Gregory said.

As the country pauses today to honor those who died in service to our country, those feelings of reverence are extra strong in Georgetown.

"It's like the "Band of Brothers". It's a very tight-knit brotherhood. We always try to have each others' backs," Gregory said.

