Vigil held for Frankfort shooting victim

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of a Frankfort shooting victim joined together for a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Tuesday night.

Dozens gathered at Hickory Hills Manor, the site where 50-year-old Thomas Wideman was gunned down late Sunday night.

"He lived here, and he lost his life here so where else would we have it?" said Wideman's daughter, Ashley Taylor.

His family hosted the vigil in hopes of bringing together everyone who loved him.

Wideman's children said the support they have seen over the last 48 hours has been overwhelming.

"It just goes to show my dad was a wild man, but he was a loved man," Taylor said. "And he was well-known in this town."

The vigil featured songs, prayer and speeches from loved ones, including Wideman's children.

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Wideman. Police said a witness saw Simeyon Johnson leaving with a handgun shortly after hearing gunshots fired.

If you have any information related to Johnson's whereabouts, Frankfort Police ask that you contact them at (502) 875-8582. He is considered armed and dangerous.