Vigil held Friday night honored Dylan Reyes, Garrard County stabbing victim

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members in Lancaster gathered Friday night to honor the life of 20-year-old Dylan Reyes.

Reyes was stabbed to death in his apartment on February 24.

A GoFundMe was set up for Reyes' funeral expenses. The fundraising page describes him as "the most loving, kind, mommas boy" who "was always protecting us from the world."

According to police, Reyes was subleasing an apartment from 20-year-old Mallery Reynolds. She is now charged in his murder, along with her 15-year-old sister and 17-year-old cousin.

Police still don't know a potential motive, but they did say the 911 call came from one of the suspects.

"Even the most mentally unstable person, once something like this happens, and I'm not saying these people are mentally unstable, but once something like this happens, you get that moment of, oh no, I need to make this look like not actually what happened," said police chief Rodney Kidd.

When asked how many times Reyes was stabbed, chief Kidd said he’s not sure but it was “more than he has fingers on his hands."

Reynolds is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery, and unlawful transaction with a minor. She pleaded not guilty and will be back in court at the end of March.