'Violence is not the answer': Kentuckians denounce Islamophobia, antisemitism as war continues in Middle East

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People of all faiths continue to call for justice and peace as the Israeli-Hamas war continues in the Middle East.

On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of about 200 people gathered in downtown Lexington to stand in solidarity with Palestinian civilians living in Gaza.

"Violence is not the answer. Neither is complacency," one speaker told the crowd.

Ahmad Shalash was one of the activists at Tuesday's 'All Out For Palestine' rally.

"Our primary goal is education," Shalash said. "It's for people to understand what's going on, what's the context of the situation, and specifically, what Israel is doing to Palestinians and how we as Americans are responsible for the US's aid to Israel."

Concerns of antisemitism and Islamophobia continue to grow across Jewish and Muslim communities as the war continues, as well.

A 71-year-old man in Illinois is facing murder and hate crime charges after stabbing and killing a 6-year-old Muslim boy.

"They're kind of painting us in a picture and I think right now, we're all fearful that people will act upon the picture that they're given by the media, which we believe is not an accurate picture," Shalash said.

Organizers added that despite the perception of some in the public, they are not calling for violence of any kind.

Shalash clarified that the 'From the River to the Sea' chant that incited controversy after a previous rally is not a rallying cry for violence.

"What we are advocating for is Palestinian freedom to live within the land from the river to the sea. Some people misconstrued this into some hate, inciteful, or some hate-inducing comment, when in reality, we just want Palestinian freedom from the river to the sea."

Lexington Rabbi David Wirtschafter, of Temple Adath Israel, told LEX 18 that there must be unity be unity among Muslim and Jewish Americans as the war unfolds overseas.

"We cannot let the terrible situation in Israel and Gaza to become an excuse to turn on one another. We need to affirm one another's humanity even in times of war and destruction," Wirtschafter said.

"Targeting Muslims or any group of people must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."