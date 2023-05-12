Viral hair mishap turns into way to help others for Central Kentucky woman

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A viral hair mishap documented on TikTok has racked up millions of views for a central Kentucky woman.

It's also become a way for Stephanie Thacker of "The Steph Series" to help others.

The 21-year-old regularly documents her life online for hundreds of thousands of followers. That includes this week, when she decided to do her hair herself at home.

She tells LEX 18 she used color remover and bleach, hoping to achieve long blonde hair.

Her TikTok captures the moment she realized that combination caused major damage.

"Once I went to rinse that bleach out, that's when I realized all my hair is falling out," Thacker said.

Though she was devastated, Thacker kept vlogging and uploaded her reaction.

"Usually when I post something I wait overnight to see how many views I got," she said. "I was shocked to see 50 million views."

So far, close to six million users have reacted to her video.

"Everyone was being so accepting, and sweet, and saying it still looked good," Thacker said. "I couldn't see it, but then afterwards, I was like okay, maybe."

Her video even caught the attention of Hollywood stylists. She's now flying to Beverly Hills later this month for an all-expenses-paid hair makeover.

"And to me, that is not even the best part out of it, is me getting my hair fixed," Thacker said. "It's all the people who have offered me wigs and things like that."

She says hundreds of her followers have reached out. Some have even sent brand-new wigs. Thacker is going to donate them to others dealing with hair loss - turning a vulnerable moment into a lesson and a way for this young woman to help others.

"Hair is not what makes you beautiful at the end of the day," she said. "And it's all going to be okay."

Thacker said she also learned it's best to leave some hair styling, like bleaching, to the professionals.