'Vision Zero': Danville's plan to save lives on the road

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the number of fatalities on Kentucky roads is on the rise, the city of Danville has put together a plan in hopes of reversing the trend locally.

The city is calling this plan the Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, with a goal of zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

The comprehensive plan mapped out all crashes across the city in five years between 2018 and 2022.

It found that in that time frame, there were six traffic fatalities, 29 serious injuries, and 2,949 total crashes.

Danville city engineer Josh Morgan explained that in a small town, having just one serious accident can have a significant impact.

"There's really consensus behind it once you start really talking to folks about it," Morgan said. "Everybody knows somebody that's been impacted by a fatality or a serious injury. Those have an impact that lasts long beyond that crash. I mean, there's financial and life impacts."

The plan addresses several problem areas in the city, including the Danville Bypass, which will be the town's priority.

Recommendations range from crosswalk visibility enhancements to protect pedestrians to slowing roadway traffic or improving turn visibility.

Now that the action plan has been created, the city will seek grant funding to implement some recommendations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety recently released data showing that the number of highway fatalities in the state in 2023 reached its highest level since 2016.

“We’re asking motorists and passengers to commit to safe driving behaviors when behind the wheel, such as buckling up, putting the phone down, obeying the speed limit, and driving sober,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a statement this week.

While tracking those trends can be difficult in a small town like Danville, Morgan believes reaching 'zero' is possible.

"It's something we're gonna be working on for years. I mean, the rest of my career, this will be a goal of ours," Morgan said.

You can view the complete Vision Zero Safety Action plan here.