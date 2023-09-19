Volunteers walk for peace, community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Days after a shooting injured two people along Alexandria Drive in Lexington, a group of volunteers wants to be the solution.

"Just trying to do some healing where there's been some sadness," said Cynthia Buckner.

One Lexington, along with several volunteers who live in the Cardinal Valley area, went door to door checking on people.

"It's just to let them know that they can have a voice and there is somebody out there that wants to hear it," said Leonard Clark.

Leonard Clark said he's been following One Lexington's work and wanted to get involved. He heard about this walk this morning.

"I said, 'Hey, I need something to do and I think this would be a really great thing to get involved in,'"Clark said.

The goal, he and the others said, is to make sure people have hope and feel belonging in their community, and to connect them with any services they might need.

"We go into that neighborhood and we ask people, 'Where you affected by it? Are you affected by it? What are your concerns?' If there's something they need, if they were directly impacted, we might put them in contact with somebody who could address that," Clark said.

They also delivered some food to people. Cherilyn White said she made a lot of connections out here tonight.

"Just to show that the community is solid in unity. We want a safe environment for our families, for our friends, and also to deliver groceries, just to show that we're a community that cares about each other and that we're all here for the same reason," White said.

Buckner said it was a perfect way for her to spread love.

"It's going to be okay. It's hard right now, but we're going to make it and we're going to make this neighborhood a lot better," she said.

Each step, they hope, is one closer to peace.