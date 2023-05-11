Walker the Warrior: Kentucky baby born after just 21 weeks in the womb

***FULL STORY TONIGHT ON EVENING EDITION***

A tiny addition to a Kentucky family is making a big impact.

Walker Dean Sparks was born on May 9th at just 21 weeks. Weighing less than a pound, Walker is roughly the size of an iPhone. His foot is smaller than a quarter.

Parents Shana and Aiden Sparks say the pregnancy was a tumultuous one. They spent weeks in and out of the hospital, there was severe bleeding at times, and doctors were unsure if they could save a baby born at just 21 weeks.

Despite the odds, little Walker is showing positive signs.

"Since the moment he's been born he has had very few complications," said Shana Sparks. "His oxygen has gone from 50 to 28. They're turning off medications. Blood pressure's been stabilized, heart rate's been stabilized. They said that he's a miracle, and he's been alive for 48 hours."

They've started calling him "Walker the Warrior," rightfully so. Until he's released from the hospital, the family will stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family cover medical expenses.