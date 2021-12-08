Warming shelter at the Hope Center offers sanctuary for unhoused men

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the temperatures begin to drop overnight, Lexington’s Hope Center says they’re witnessing an increased need for shelter. So for the second year in a row, they’ve opened up a temporary tent to men without a permanent home.

The white tent is located next to the Don Ball Campus Center on West Loudon Avenue. About 50-55 men, ages 18 and above, can sleep inside starting at 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. The center also has trailers available for any potential overflow.

“It can be the difference between life and death, especially when we have our coldest nights here in Lexington,” said Katie Vogel, the Hope Center’s Director of Development.

She said the heated temperature-controlled tent is a partnership with the city of Lexington.

“We want to make sure that those in our community who aren't housed have a place to stay warm and fed so they survive these cold months in our community,” she said.

When the shelter opened on December 1, 26 men spent the night, about half of the tent’s capacity. On Tuesday night, the frigid temperatures and light snow caused that number to jump to 43 men, which is the most so far this season.

The warming shelter will be available until March. For more information, click here.