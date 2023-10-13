'We are very disappointed': Animal torture case results in probation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lieutenant Jai Hamilton with Fayette County Animal Care and Control wasn’t mincing words when she learned of the sentencing for the man charged with setting his dog on fire two years ago.

“We had a law that fit with this circumstance, and we had evidence that was solid,” she said. “I was expecting there to be justice for Lilla, and I don’t think probation for someone who set their dog on fire is justice for her,” the lieutenant continued.

Brandon Combs was charged with the torture of an animal in January of 2022, but he entered an Alford Plea.

“It’s a way to say, ‘Judge, I don’t know if a trial is the best option for me here. I’m not guilty, but I’ll accept the penalty,’ and that’s what he did,” said the attorney, Chris Tracy.

Mr. Tracy represented Combs and believes his lack of a criminal record and his good behavior since the incident played a role in the decision made by Circuit Court Judge Diane Minnifield. Judge Minnifield also considered a recommendation from a probation officer who said Combs would be a good candidate for this.

Tracy said Judge Minnifield left emotions out of the courtroom but knows it won’t be easy for others to do the same when looking at this ruling.

“I understand people will have a lot of strong feels about this, my sister being one of them, for sure. It’s probably the reason I’m doing this interview right now,” he said following Friday’s hearing.

Lilla ultimately recovered from her injuries, but that’ll never erase what the lieutenant saw and what she firmly believes took place based on the evidence gathered. This type of ruling is also nothing new to her.

“I have been here for 15 years, and I would say the cases are not prosecuted how I would want to prosecute them,” she said. “I wish the court system felt the same way,” she added.

