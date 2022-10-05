Watch Now
News

Actions

'We felt her songs': Kentucky Music Hall of Fame director remembers Loretta Lynn

IMG_4584.jpg
Posted at 7:00 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 19:34:33-04

RENFRO VALLEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you’re wondering what made Loretta Lynn such an icon in the music world, the executive director of Kentucky’s Music Hall of Fame probably, and maybe unintentionally explained it.

“We all wanted to be like Loretta Lynn. We may not have been a coal miner’s daughter, but we felt her songs,” said Jessica Blankenship.

Felt, being the operative word. When you can feel the musician beyond just hearing, then you know you’re listening to something and someone special.

Lynn was inducted into Kentucky’s Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley twenty years ago. Blankenship said she is arguably its most influential inductee. And while the loss of Lynn is being felt across the Commonwealth, Jessica quickly learned that feeling of sadness crossed state lines.

“Last night I was at the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of a couple of our inductees. And just the emotion. You could feel the love in that room, and as you walk through the Opry they’ve got a lot of mementos of Loretta,” Blankenship said.

Perhaps it’s because many of them felt as Jessica does about Loretta.

“Hearing those lyrics are always emotional to me and it’s like I hear your pain, and I hear your truth. Loretta sang the truth,” Blankenship said.

And the truth is, that’s how you separate the good ones from the Hall of Famers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!