'We try to be careful': Kentuckians react to first day of winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just in time for the holidays, the Bluegrass saw cold temps, high winds and a few snow flurries on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remained in place for several hours as snow squalls made their way across the area. In some areas, including northern Madison County, near-whiteout conditions were reported.

The first taste of winter was met with mixed reactions from downtown Lexington.

"I was just not feeling it. It's a little early for the snow for me," said one ice skater at Triangle Park.

"Oh it's the best! Christmastime," said another.

While most people didn't have to deal with major traffic backups, AAA Blue Grass encourages people to prepare for the season ahead.

"Make sure you have adequate tread on your tires and make sure that you have the correct tire pressure," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, manager of public affairs for AAA Blue Grass.

"Both of those things are very important to help your vehicle grip those roadway surfaces and that's real important as we have those changing weather conditions."

Many drivers reported smooth conditions around Central Kentucky despite Monday's weather, but many still proceeded with caution.

"We live in Georgetown, so I always get a little bit nervous with interstates and that kind of thing but we try to be careful," said Laura Forester, who traveled to Lexington during the snow on Monday afternoon.

Weather conditions are expected to improve as the holiday weekend nears.