'We will never forget you': KSP honors 37 fallen troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Scott County community continues to mourn the loss of Caleb Conley, KSP took an opportunity during an annual ceremony for its own fallen officers to honor him as well.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with the tragic loss of Deputy Caleb Conley,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett said during his remarks on Wednesday.

The Kentucky State Police agency is 74 years old and during that time, it has lost 37 troopers and officers and a K-9. The most recent trooper to have been killed in the line of duty was J. Cameron Ponder back in 2015.

LEX 18

“For me, speaking in a mother’s voice, it’s a pain that lives with you every day. You just learn to manage it differently,” said Ponder’s mother, Brenda Tiffany.

Mrs. Tiffany said KSP’s continued involvement helps to ease the pain. So does knowing her son was doing what he loved.

“When he became a Kentucky State Trooper, it was one of the proudest moments of his life,” she said.

But the moment didn’t last for very long. Trooper Ponder’s “end of watch” came just 9 months after he was sworn in.

“We will not forget your loss, we will not forget your sacrifice and we will never forget you,” Commissioner Burnett said of all 37 of the KSP heroes who died while protecting the state.

