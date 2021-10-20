'We'll miss you big guy:' Family, friends remember Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friends, family members, and political dignitaries from across Kentucky came together in Clark County to honor the memory of Chris Pace.

The Clark County Judge-Executive passed away last Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. But a Pastor at Calvary Christian Church, where Pace was eulogized and was a regular parishioner with his family, said a blood clot also led to Pace’s death.

“Chris was a man who was very committed to service and his service to our community was outstanding,” said Pastor Mike McCormick.

Mr. Pace was remembered as being conservative in life and politics, and for governing on the platforms on which he ran for election.

“He never forgot who he was once elected,” said Mayor Ed Burtner of Winchester.

He was also remembered as a devoted family man, who loved his local radio show appearances and his role as an announcer for the volleyball team at his alma mater, George Rogers Clark High School.

State Senator Ralph Alvarado from Kentucky’s 28th district spoke during the service, first sharing the words U.S. Congressman Andy Barr would be presenting about Mr. Pace on the House floor in Washington, D.C.

“Chris was well-respected by all those he encountered in his position as Judge-Executive. I was honored to collaborate with Chris on many projects to benefit the community, and on a personal note I was honored to consider him a friend,” Alvarado recited from Barr’s written note.

Then Alvarado became emotional as he shared his thoughts about Pace.

“Chris, you were a true conservative, a doting, loving father and husband, a Christ-follower and a good friend. I’m a better man for having known you, and I’ll miss you,” Alvarado said while wiping tears from his cheek.

Mr. Pace leaves behind his wife and three young children, including a four-month-old. He was 44-years-old.