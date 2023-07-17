'We’re all going to miss Funny Cide': 2003 Derby winner dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Point Given, the 2001 American Horse of the Year, seemed a little saddened Monday. The former Preakness and Belmont Stakes champion wasn’t alone.

The stall to his left was empty 36 hours after the death of Funny Cide. Two years after Point Given won those two aforementioned races, Funny Cide took the sport by storm by winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes before coming up five lengths short of a triple crown. The 2003 Eclipse Award winner passed away from complications due to colic.

Known as “The Gutsy Gelding,” Funny Cide became the first Gelding in 75 years to win a Kentucky Derby back in 2003. He was also the first New York-bred horse to win at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. The emptiness of the stall on Monday had an eerie feeling.

“We’re grateful to the who allow us to care for these majestic animals,” said Kentucky Horse Park President, Lee Carter. “Funny Cide was a member of the family, so you just kind of take a pause,” he continued.

Paul Caywood certainly felt as if Funny Cide was a family member. He cared for the horse for the last 10 years of his life.

“He’d let you know, ‘hey I really like you doing this, or hey, I don’t like you doing this as much,’” Caywood explained of the horse’s personality.

Caywood says he takes solace in knowing Funny Cide enjoyed his final Saturday on earth with so many visitors offering those neck scratches he loved and peppermint treats he’d gobble up.

“I think we’re all going to miss Funny Cide,” he said, allowing himself a moment to absorb the significance of the loss.

“It’s not quite twenty years since Funny Cide raced, but we’ve been able to tell that story and tell that legacy,” Carter said.

The legacy will live on as Funny Cide’s cremains will be buried on Horse Park grounds. His Derby, Preakness and Eclipse trophies are on display inside the Horse Park’s museum.