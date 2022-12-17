What causes a lingering cough, and how can you stay safe around the holidays?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one wants to be sick, especially right before the holidays. But many central Kentuckians tell us their families are dealing with coughs and congestion they can't seem to shake.

"It's been rough. Everyone I know has been really sick," says Haley Santillan.

That includes Santillan's husband and daughter who've both been fighting off illnesses for weeks.

"We took her to her pediatrician at UK and everything was negative. And what they told us at UK, her doctor, was that it's that mystery illness everyone has."

Pediatrician Beth Hawse explained why many Kentuckians might be dealing with lingering coughs that last for weeks.

"When you get a viral respiratory infection, it really irritates the lining of your bronchial tubes. There are little hairs called cilia, which help those little hairs actually get damaged when you have a respiratory infection," Dr. Hawes.

As viruses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV keep circulating, Dr. Hawes says it's best to avoid holiday gatherings if you feel sick.

She also recommends masks, COVID-19 tests, and vaccinations.

As for Santillan and her family, they're staying home and hoping for a merry Christmas, without the crud.

"We've just been trying to take some extra vitamins and chug some Emergen-C, and hopefully it works and I won't get sick this next time, we'll see."