What happened to Billy the goat?

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — If Lake Cumberland is the animal kingdom, a billy goat is king.

“That’s all people talk about when they come down here. Where’s the goat? We have to go see Billy,” explained boater Ed Kimble.

Regulars and visitors alike know Billy as the mascot of Lake Cumberland. According to Kimble, Billy just showed up on the shore one day.

Since then, he’s posed for photos, begged boaters for grapes and potato chips, even appearing on merchandise sold at the lake.

“It was just something fun to do. He basically became an icon of the lake,” said Bonnie Kimble.

“He’s our local celebrity,” echoed Ed.

For the 5,000+ people who follow a Facebook page celebrating the billy goat, recent rumors of his passing are hard to stomach.

Some members of the community believe Billy was found on the shore of the lake with gunshot wounds.

“It was just heartbreaking,” said Bonnie. “How could someone kill an animal that brought so much joy to so many people?”

“He was such a pleasure during COVID because for an hour or two you’d forget all that,” said Ed. “Everyone was laughing at a time when nothing was funny. “It’s just sad, he’s going to be missed down here.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees Lake Cumberland. The agency says they’ve received calls from the community and they’re looking into the matter, but they can’t confirm Billy was shot. They also couldn’t confirm if Billy is actually deceased.

Boating up and down Lake Cumberland, Ed said, “That’s why we’re out today. We’re gonna run the hillside and see if we can find him. I hope it’s a hoax and he really is alive.”

But like any good legend, Billy the billy goat’s legacy will never really die.