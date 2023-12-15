What’s Cool at School: A great lesson at Great Crossing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students in Rachel Miller’s classroom are being equipped with skills that’ll take them exactly where they want to go.

“We go on what’s called community-based instruction, and we learn skills they can apply out for jobs and life-readiness skills,” Mrs. Williams said.

On this day, the kids prepared for the Scott County Central District staff holiday breakfast, which will be held in 24 hours, by preparing gift bags for all attending. This particular project is more about taking pride in a task. But other, more tangible skills are taught as well. Many students from the previous 12 years that this program has been in place are holding down jobs all over the area.

Rachel attended UK and Georgetown College and is currently working on a third degree in childhood development so, as she says, she can stay up to date on the best methods.

The students here face various challenges, but arming them with the skills they’ll need in the workforce gives them a greater chance of overcoming those hurdles.

“We focus on job-ready skills, employment skills, social skills, and communications skills,” Williams stated.

I asked one of the students, Sophomore Wyatt Harrison, what he’d like to do with his life, and he said landscaping. I then found out why. There’s a greenhouse at Great Crossing High School, and it’s been a part of the curriculum here.

Rachel says she remains in touch with so many of her graduates.

“Christmas cards, phone calls. All of my students I stay in contact with,” she proudly said before giving an example of one former student she recently spoke with who is now working at a local restaurant.

Williams said she couldn’t do it without the help of the kids’ parents and the staff members who assisted in the classroom. There’s even a job placement counselor who helps transition into the workforce.

“It’s amazing to see their progress over the years,” she said. “Just to see them from when they come to me as freshman and when they leave in four years, or however long it is, it’s a total change,” she continued.

She feels as if she was born to do this type of work.

“I have the job I always wanted,” she said before adding that she loves the students like her own children.