What’s Cool at School: CGW Academy students exploring through music

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new sound is coming from the music wing at Frederick Douglass High School, which is taking students on a trip across the globe.

“Cuban music, Brazilian music, all of the Afrodiasporic, Hispanic, Latino music. I’m wanting to touch on our groups’ ancestries,” said teacher Justin Balcor.

Mr. Balcor leads the young percussionists from Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy. The kids have been playing together for years, but they’ve been learning something new this year. Each student is a member of a minority group, so their own and other cultures are being explored through music.

“What we’ve been focusing on this year is West African percussion, which is highly relevant to school because we’re primarily a minority-based school,” Balcor explained.

Mr. Balcor is an accomplished musician, clearly effective in leading the class. These kids have picked this new beat-up quickly since it was introduced in August.

“He teaches us new things every day, and we get better every day,” said 8th grader Elton Parish.

“So far, they’re killing it and have adapted to the repertoire I’ve given,” Balcor added.

It doesn’t take long to see (and hear) just how quickly they’ve adapted.