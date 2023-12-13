What's Cool at School: STEM students blossoming at GWC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students in the STEM program at Lexington's George Washington Carver School are way ahead of the curve, and if they remain there, many have a chance to break free from poverty-stricken backgrounds.

"We have high expectations, but we also pride ourselves on introducing them to topics and not talking down to them, but asking them to rise up to a higher level," Brian Shumard, a third-grade teacher at GWC, said.

So that they can rise to eventually meet the challenges of a world that'll change by the time they head out into it.

"We're trying to prepare kids for jobs that don't exist," Lamar Allen, principal at GWC, said.

Allen says 60 percent of today's jobs weren't 30 years ago. That'll happen again, so at GWC, kids are getting a higher level of science, technology, engineering, and math education.

"We have the coolest set of kids and the coolest teachers in all of FCPS," Shumard said.