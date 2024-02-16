What’s Cool at School: Students come to teach history

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cartrec Garrett’s African American and Hispanic “achievers” from Montgomery County High School visited Mt. Sterling Elementary School, bringing books and an important message.

“Black history is American history as well,” she said. “And it’s not just for African American students,” she continued.

Garrett is the Youth Services Coordinator in the district with McNabb Middle School, and several students spent Thursday morning reading to the elementary school students, choosing books with a theme close to their hearts and in line with what the month of February is all about, honoring black history.

“Growing up here, I know there isn’t too much representation,” said student Peyton Piersawl. “So I think it’s important for them to know there’s people who look like them,” she added of her book choices.

Arlin Montiel, another student achiever, read a book in both English and Spanish.

“I hope they learn that everyone is different, but to show love for one another,” she continued.

The morning session didn’t last for very long; four or five high schoolers read a couple of books each, but the hope was that the message would have a lasting impact.

“I want them to know that anything is possible,” Garrett said, “doesn’t matter the color of your skin if your put your mind to it,” she continued.