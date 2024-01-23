What's next for the building that once housed the largest private jellyfish tank in the world?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The future of an eye-catching Lexington building is uncertain after potential developers learned about damage to the property.

The former Coba Cocina restaurant on Richmond Road was also briefly a Brazilian steakhouse before shutting down in 2019.

One restaurateur canceled his plans for the space after the building failed three inspections. He told us he blames the original construction work.

"I tried acquiring this building to open a steakhouse, and unfortunately, it didn't work out," he said. "While we were in there, a pipe burst and water just came through the ceiling."

There's also visible damage on the outside, including missing siding and a falling balcony.

Owned by Greer Companies, Coba Cocina opened in 2013 before shutting down in 2016. The restaurant was known for its jellyfish tank, the largest privately owned in the world.

While it's unclear what's next for the property, Marsh tells us the owners will likely demolish it after another auction of the remaining outside decor.

Marsh bought some items in the first auction, including tables and booths. They're memories from a building he would have liked to see operating again.

"It's an iconic building," he said. "We wish it would have worked out, but it didn't, unfortunately."

LEX 18 emailed Greer Companies to learn about the issues in the building and their plans for the property but have not yet heard back.

As for Marsh's Steakhouse, he says they found another site and hope to open on Harrodsburg Road this spring.