Where Lexington kids in need can get a Halloween costume for free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For kids, Halloween can be one of the best nights of the year, filled with candy and costumes.

But some families might not be able to afford a costume, and that's where Caring Costumes steps in.

For six years, the Lexington organization has collected and donated new and gently-used costumes.

"Costumes are expensive, and it's just silly to wear a costume one time and then throw it away," said Kathy Phillips, who started Caring Costumes with her friend Robin Anderson. "I mean, that's just wasteful."

This year is special because they collected enough costumes to host two costume fairs. The first was Monday night at William Wells Brown Elementary School, where they gave away hundreds of costumes.

The second is at Dunbar Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone is welcome.

"It's wonderful," Phillips said. "Kids come in, and they get to shop. I mean literally pick out what they want to be. So children come in and say I want to be Spiderman! And we say we have a Spiderman for you!"

Caring Costumes accepts donations all year long. They currently have a donation box currently set up at the Crank and Boom on Clays Mill Road.

In addition, they're in need of clothing racks to organize costumes. Businesses like EVEREVE and Brooks Brothers have already donated racks.