Wild Health Field party organizer unhappy with lack of police presence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gerald Young is aggravated today. He feels as if law enforcement could’ve done more to prevent a shooting early Saturday morning that left seven people injured.

“They turned their back on us,” he said on Monday afternoon outside the Fayette County Courthouse.

Young showed LEX 18 the text messages he exchanged with One Lexington Director Devine Carama. Young asked Carama to see about adding a police presence for the party he was organizing at Wild Health Field.

“We had a little get-together — just trying to bring back some kind of peaceful atmosphere to Lexington,” he explained of the party.

Carama sent Young screengrabs of his conversations with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers about adding security for the event, but Chief Weathers noted that given the nature of the private gathering, he could only offer patrol support of the area.

Young said he and his group were willing to pay for the added police presence.

“Just a presence. Not to mess with anybody, just a presence like they have a presence at Rupp Arena or downtown Thursday night,” Young added.

LEX 18 also spoke with One Lexington's Larry Johnson. Mr. Johnson said if it’s not a government event, and/or on government property, it’s not the responsibility of the police department to staff a private gathering.

The seven shooting victims are expected to recover from their injuries.