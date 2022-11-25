'Wildcat Wally': Longtime Kentucky fan passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime Kentucky fan Wallace Lee Clark, "Wildcat Wally," passed away this morning due to ongoing health concerns, according to his family.

Wallace was 71 years old and was born and raised in Lexington.

He was known for being a big Wildcats fan and his remarkable dedication for attending sporting events.

Wallace made it his mission for several years to be the first fan in line at the Midnight Madness and even camped out for 39 days to get his tickets.

His funeral arrangements have not yet been made.