Wildfire smoke reaches Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As apocalyptic-looking skies blanket the Northeast from wildfires burning in Canada, air quality worsens as far as Kentucky.

“That’s a scary sight for sure,” said allergy nurse practitioner Kristen Evans.

Experts like Evans say smoke rises, carrying hazardous particles. Before you know it, that smoke is gone with the wind.

“The smoke is carried up there and the jet stream brings it down to Kentucky and drops it in our laps,” explained LEX 18 meteorologist Emily Goodman.

Once the particles arrive, they’re not always visible, but they can be felt. Poor air quality often causes headaches, eye and sinus irritation, even fatigue. How much the air quality impacts an individual depends on various factors.

“It depends on your body and your health issues,” said Goodman. “People who are elderly, who have health concerns like heart and lung conditions, asthma, COPD, absolutely need to be at least aware of the changing conditions and aware the smoke could become worse before it gets better.”

In the meantime, you can check the air quality in your area by plugging your zip code into airnow.gov.

As for her patients, Evans would recommend laying low the next few days.

“Try staying indoors, especially to avoid physical activity outside, keep doors/windows closed, stay in the air conditioning, run the air on a recirculation setting, and using a HEPA filter to filter out small particulate matter in the air can help,” said Evans.

Until rain or a shift in the wind clears our skies, Goodman reminds viewers of the silver lining.

“Some of the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets we see in Kentucky come from the particles that are in the air and that's what smoke is, tiny, fine particles,” explained Goodman. “That's when your sun is the brightest, red or pink color.”