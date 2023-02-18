Watch Now
Wilmore Police address safety issues for Asbury revival

Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 18, 2023
WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Asbury University's hour-long chapel service on February 8 has turned into a continuous "revival" that has lasted over a week.

The days-long service has caught people's attention from all over the nation, bringing in thousands of visitors to the university.

The number of visitors to the area has brought up some safety concerns that the Wilmore Police Department wants to relay to the community and attendees.

WPD made the following Facebook post to remind people of those issues.

