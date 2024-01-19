Winter Care Plan in effect: Sheriff’s plan helps residents with rides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — CeCe Fister can’t just skip a doctor's appointment. She requires dialysis three times a week, and Friday is one of those days.

“That’s why I’m so grateful to the Sheriff’s office,” Fister said once inside the warmth of her doctor’s office lobby.

Fister is one of many Fayette Countians who might’ve benefited from the Sheriff’s Winter Care Plan, which went into effect early Friday morning after central Kentucky got hit with another round of accumulating snow.

Kathy Witt had her deputies all over town helping people in need with rides to and from necessary appointments or whatever else they might need.

“It’s an honor to come and work with these individuals,” said Deputy Rodrick Robinson, who helped as Mrs. Fister’s driver today.

“I’ve met her (before). Brought her here last year, so when I saw the address I definitely wanted to come,” Deputy Robinson said of today’s assignment.

Miss Fister is a retired Fayette County Schools teacher.

“We have a great conversation about Fayette County and she’s given so much, so this is the least we can do,” the deputy said.

It might seem like the least they could do for him, but there’s nothing insignificant about this to CeCe or anyone else needing this service when the snow makes driving very difficult.

“I don’t know what I’d do without them because I would not have tried to go out (driving) today,” Fister said.

Thanks to this plan, she didn’t have to even consider doing that.

If you or someone you know needs this type of help from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, please call 859-272-1771.