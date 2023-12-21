Winter season sparks community efforts to aid Lexington's homeless population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Homeless advocates across Lexington are jumping into action this winter season to protect some of the city's most vulnerable and asking for the community's help this Christmas.

As the weather gets colder, the cheer gets a lot louder. Yet homeless advocates say the needs of some of the most vulnerable get a lot direr.

"We realize this year the need is even greater," said Ginny Ramsey, Director of the Catholic Action Center.

On August 30, the Catholic Action Center was part of a group that sponsored an in-depth Lexington homeless survey.

They counted 2,410 people living in camps, cars, couch surfers, jail, and other living conditions, including more than 700 people in recovery programs, more than 400 considered "unsheltered," and more than 400 living in shelters.

This Christmas, as families gather to share joy and a meal, Ramsey wants the community to take in those survey numbers and pour out their support.

"We know that Christmas day becomes kind of a food desert because a lot of the services who normally serve food are closed," she said.

The center is asking the community to bring in a sack lunch for those without a place to cook their own.

On top of sandwiches, cookies, and drinks, they are also requesting special messages.

"It can change their feelings of the day of going from loneliness or despair to just realize there are people who care," Ramsey said.

Sharing the love this Christmas is also why Lexington Rescue Mission is calling attention to their needs.

"We can always use donations," said Allen Alverez. "Especially during the cold months coats and jackets and hats and gloves."