Winter storm hits, negative wind chill temperatures, icy road conditions

Posted at 5:10 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 07:10:37-05

(LEX 18) — A winter storm hit late Thursday night throughout central Kentucky. Snow arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday and continued to fall for a few hours overnight.

A winter storm advisory and wind chill warning remain in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are frigid and it feels like -23 in Lexington at 5 a.m. Friday.

Road conditions were hazardous overnight but with a minimal amount of snow totals, officials have warned the potential for ice is what will make roads hazardous Friday.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads and to use extreme caution if you must drive.

Officials say to plan for slippery road conditions, with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck called for snow accumulations of 1-4 inches.

At 6 a.m. Friday, KU reported 103 customers in Fayette County without power.

All in-person activities at the University of Kentucky are canceled. Only UK Plan B employees are expected to report to work. UK Healthcare facilities are open.

Lexington police responded to 56 traffic-related calls with no major injury accidents overnight.

