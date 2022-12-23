Winter storm hits, negative wind chill temperatures, icy road conditions

(LEX 18) — A winter storm hit late Thursday night throughout central Kentucky. Snow arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday and continued to fall for a few hours overnight.

A winter storm advisory and wind chill warning remain in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are frigid and it feels like -23 in Lexington at 5 a.m. Friday.

Our LEX18 reporters and photographers are feeling every bit of these negative wind chill temperatures this morning! If you have to get out in this bad weather, layer layer layer!#kywx pic.twitter.com/h4zJeyarwg — Emily Goodman (@EmilyGoodmanWx) December 23, 2022

Road conditions were hazardous overnight but with a minimal amount of snow totals, officials have warned the potential for ice is what will make roads hazardous Friday.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads and to use extreme caution if you must drive.

Folks, please stay weather-alert and avoid travel. Conditions are worsening quickly, with roadways becoming hazardous. We’re hearing of multiple accidents across the commonwealth. If you are an essential worker, make sure to have a vehicle kit in place. Stay safe, Kentucky. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 23, 2022

Officials say to plan for slippery road conditions, with patchy blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

Interstate travel information is available here.

Learn more about Lexington's snow plan here.

Check out all the snow blowing through the New Circle/Winchester Road intersection.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/JsK2rC8sRw — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) December 23, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck called for snow accumulations of 1-4 inches.

At 6 a.m. Friday, KU reported 103 customers in Fayette County without power.

All in-person activities at the University of Kentucky are canceled. Only UK Plan B employees are expected to report to work. UK Healthcare facilities are open.

Lexington police responded to 56 traffic-related calls with no major injury accidents overnight.

Good morning from the arctic tundra we know as Kentucky pic.twitter.com/rjLK0XU7ic — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) December 23, 2022

